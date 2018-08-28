Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mariano Diaz returning to Real Madrid, claims Sevilla president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
760   //    28 Aug 2018, 19:33 IST
Mariano Diaz
Mariano Diaz celebrates scoring for Real Madrid in 2016

Real Madrid are set to sign their former striker Mariano Diaz, who appears to have had a change of heart over a switch from Lyon to Sevilla.

Mariano left Madrid for Lyon last year in a reported €8million deal and the Ligue 1 side's president Jean-Michel Aulas denied reports the transfer included a buy-back option last November.

The striker made a great start to life in France, scoring 18 league goals in 2017-18, but he has not found the net since April.

Madrid, meanwhile, are yet to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain joined Juventus in a deal worth €112million.

Sevilla president Jose Castro says his club were set to land Mariano, but will now miss out on the 25-year-old.

"Real Madrid have a buy option they are going to exercise," Castro told reporters. 

"But we still have no communication from the player, who has told us that he wanted to play with Sevilla again and again. He has the ability to say one thing or another.

"We negotiated with Lyon and then they have 48 hours to decide. Real Madrid did it. Annoyed with Real Madrid? Not at all, this is football. We have to keep working.

"We have done what we had to do, in good faith, with an agent and a player who tells us on videos and audios that he only wants to play in Sevilla."

Reports have indicated Madrid could allow Borja Mayoral to join Sevilla if they complete a deal for Mariano, but Castro is unimpressed with the compromise option ahead of Friday's LaLiga transfer deadline.

"He is one of the players we have dealt with," Castro said. "There is nothing to be happy about here.

"Another striker is coming."

