Mariano targeting Spain call-up after goalscoring Madrid return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20 Sep 2018, 15:43 IST
MarianoDiaz - cropped
Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz hopes to earn a spot in Luis Enrique's Spain squad after marking his first appearance since returning to Real Madrid with a stunning goal against Roma.

Madrid re-signed Mariano in August, just over a year after selling him to Lyon, and he fired a fine finish into the top-right corner in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win.

The 25-year-old's only previous international appearance came for Dominican Republic in a 3-1 friendly win over Haiti in March 2013, meaning he is still eligible to represent Spain, the country of his birth.

After making an emphatic return at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mariano made it clear he is keen to switch allegiances and turn out for Luis Enrique.

"I would love a call from Luis Enrique, I hope I can be in the national team," he said.

"I'm very happy with the goal I scored, thanks to Marcelo's pass and my team-mates.

"I was eager but not in a hurry [to play]. I just wanted to work to get the opportunity from the coach."

Mariano was handed the number seven shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo, but he does not feel any pressure to live up to the standards set by Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I have the seven but it's just a number," he said. "I do not give it more importance.

"I have a lot of respect for Cristiano and all the players who have worn it."

