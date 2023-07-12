Maribor welcome Birkirkara at Ljudski vrt in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg on Thursday (July 13).

Maribor are unbeaten in five games – all of them friendlies. They have not lost at home in their last few games. The hosts’ first experience in the UEFA Europa Conference League happened last season. They entered the competition in the playoff round but were unable to progress beyond that stage.

Vijolicasti finished third in the Slovenian PrvaLiga last season to qualify for the Europa Conference League. Two key defenders, Gregor Sikosek and Ignacio Guerrico, will miss the meeting due to knee injuries. Moribor have signed 11 new players, including Brazilian striker Marcos Tavares, who will take the centre-forward role.

Birkirkara, meanwhile, have played two warm-up games ahead of their continental campaign, losing against Gzira United 4-0 and Hamrun Spartans 2-0. The visitors made it to the second qualifying round of the 2021-22 Conference League but did not qualify last season. They are making their return, thanks to a second-place finish in the 2022-23 Maltese Premier League.

The last time Maribor and Birkirkara played against each other was in the UEFA Champions League in 2013, with Maribor winning 2-0. Birkirkara will look for revenge in Ljudski, but the hosts will likely take confidence from that result. Birkirkara have won once in their last five away games.

Maribor vs Birkirkara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their first meeting ended goalless, while Maribor won the second.

Maribor have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Maribor have scored 15 goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Birkirkara have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Maribor have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five games, while Birkirkara have won twice and lost thrice in the same period:

Last five games: Moribor: W-D-D-W-D; Birkirkara: L-L-W-W-L

Maribor vs Birkirkara Prediction

Maribor players dominated the charts last season, with Zan Vipotnik finishing as top scorer with 20 goals, while Marko Tolic and Rok Kronaveter delivered 14 and 11 assists respectively.

Argentine striker Enzo Daniel Cabrera will look to maintain his brilliant form from last season when he scored 13 goals for Birkirkara. Italian goalkeeper Giacomo Nava was another top performer, keeping seven clean sheets.

Maribor, though, are in great shape and should take a comfortable win against Birkirkara.

Prediction: Maribor 3-0 Birkirkara

Maribor vs Birkirkara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Maribor

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Maribor to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Birkirkara to score - No

