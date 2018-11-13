Mark Uth, Julian Draxler drop out for Germany

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Schalke forward Mark Uth has been ruled out of Germany's games against Russia and the Netherlands, while Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler will miss the first game.

The German soccer federation said on Monday that Draxler was being given time off due to a family bereavement and it was unclear if he would return for the UEFA Nations League game against the Netherlands in Gelsenkirchen on Nov. 19.

Germany plays Russia on Thursday in a friendly in Leipzig.

Uth, who made his Germany debut in the 3-0 loss to the Netherlands in Amsterdam last month, suffered a hamstring and tendon injury in his left leg in Schalke's 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. It's unclear if he will play again this season.

Loew ruled out any other call-ups.

"It's not planned at the moment. We have 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers. That's enough for the moment," Loew said after the team arrived in Leipzig on Monday.