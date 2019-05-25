×
Marquinhos 'didn't understand' Mbappe's PSG exit hint

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    25 May 2019, 16:56 IST
Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos - cropped
Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos at a Paris Saint-Germain presentation

Kylian Mbappe's unexpected comments about potentially leaving Paris Saint-Germain have not been explained to his team-mates, according to a confused Marquinhos.

France forward Mbappe caught many off guard last week when he hinted at the possibility of pursuing "a new project" amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted he was not alarmed by the statement despite conceding there are no guarantees over the former Monaco star's future or that of Neymar.

Mbappe started and scored in PSG's final outing for the campaign, a 3-1 defeat to Reims on Friday, but Marquinhos admitted to being unsure of the attacker's intentions for the off-season.

"I didn't really understand the message he wanted to get across," the Brazil international told reporters.

"I think he talked about it with the [club's] leaders and maybe the coach. He didn't say anything about it to us.

"You have to ask him about the meaning of his sentence.

"We have important players; he's one of the most important. He's still young, but he's strong in the mind and responsible for what he says and what he does on the field."

Marquinhos, PSG's captain in the absence of Thiago Silva, added: "The club matters first and foremost. It's more important than all of the players. Whether we stay or go, the club will still be here."

Tuchel's men finished 16 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 but again failed to make a credible impact in the Champions League in 2018-19, dramatically losing out to Manchester United in the last 16 on away goals.

A run of just three wins in their last nine league games of the season, coupled with a penalty shoot-out loss to Rennes in the Coupe de France final, has increased the pressure on Tuchel's shoulders.

