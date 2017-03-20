Marquinhos wants Mbappe to join PSG

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for Ligue 1 leaders Monaco at the weekend, and PSG's Marquinhos hopes the champions paid close attention.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 14:33 IST

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has welcomed the prospect of signing rising Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old scored twice and won a penalty as Monaco swept past Caen with a 3-0 win that keeps them three points clear of the champions at the top of Ligue 1.

Mbappe - who has managed 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions in a scintillating season - has reportedly attracted the attention of a number of top clubs across the continent, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal.

And Marquinhos, whose side beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday to keep up the pressure on Monaco, hopes that PSG are among those monitoring his situation.

Asked if he would be happy to see Mbappe move to the capital, he replied: "Why not? He's very good at Monaco. I hope our management are watching him.

"He's a player who makes the difference and who has qualities. We'll see.

"He's a player who is playing very well. At his age, it's not easy to play consecutive matches in Ligue 1 and to be so strong.

"He's got into the France team, he plays games, scores goals and he will be a very important player for France and for Monaco.

"He has a great future; I hope he continues working hard and doesn't stop there. He still has a lot to learn."

PSG face Monaco in the Coupe de la Ligue final on April 1 - their first match following the international break.