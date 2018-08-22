Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Marseille have 'moved on' from Balotelli deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    22 Aug 2018, 06:03 IST
Mario Balotelli - cropped
Mario Balotelli of Nice

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud does not expect a deal to sign Mario Balotelli from Nice to be revived and would not confirm if the demands of agent Mino Raiola had scuppered the deal.

The two Ligue 1 clubs had been in negotiations over a transfer for the Italy international striker, only for Nice to announce this week the 28-year-old will be staying at Allianz Riviera in 2018-19.

And OM chief Eyraud acknowledged in an interview with L'Equipe there is now little prospect of the striker moving to Stade Velodrome. 

"I have the feeling, following Nice's announcement, that I can conclude Mario Balotelli will be in Nice next season," he said.

When it was put to Eyraud that some collapsed transfers can be unexpectedly revived, he replied: "Oh? No, we have moved on.

"In a deal like this one, every party around the table must make sacrifices. Achieving a balanced deal is the most important thing in business. The interests of all were not fully aligned. 

"As talented as the player is, it is an opportunity that does not deserve to call into question the economic fundamentals of our project and our ethical line of conduct in business."

Asked if Raiola's fee had proved an insurmountable obstacle, Eyraud said: "I will not speak on it."

Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Nice head coach Patrick Vierra comments on...
RELATED STORY
Balotelli would fit in at Marseille - Raiola
RELATED STORY
Balotelli returns to Nice training after Marseille talks...
RELATED STORY
He's one of the world's best – Thauvin urges Balotelli to...
RELATED STORY
Balotelli staying at Nice
RELATED STORY
Marseille's Garcia uninterested in striker despite...
RELATED STORY
Mkhitaryan glad to have moved on from Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal midfielder set to leave club amid...
RELATED STORY
Balotelli given two-game ban
RELATED STORY
3 Things you did not know about N'Golo Kanté
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
Today TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us