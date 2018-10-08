×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Marta among 15 contenders for inaugural women's Ballon d'Or

Associated Press
NEWS
News
32   //    08 Oct 2018, 22:16 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian star forward Marta is among 15 players competing for the inaugural women's Ballon d'Or.

For the first time, France Football magazine is awarding the individual award this year to a woman and a man on Dec. 3 in Paris.

Marta is among the nominees unveiled on Monday along with Lyon player Ada Hegerberg of Norway and Germany international Dzsenifer Marozsan.

The Ballon d'Or, which was first awarded in 1956 to Stanley Matthews, is decided by a panel of international journalists.

The full 30-man selection will be announced later Monday.

___

Women's nominees: Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry, Lindsay Horan, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr, Saki Kumagai, Amel Majri, Dzsenifer Maroszan, Marta, Lieke Martens, Megan Rapinoe, Wendie Renard, Christine Sinclair.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 6 contenders for Ballon d'Or 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Contenders for the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 contenders for the 2018 Ballon d'Or award excluding...
RELATED STORY
Marta and Pedros win FIFA Best awards
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Alisson and Benzema among first five...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
4 things that could prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from...
RELATED STORY
End of Messi-Ronaldo Monopoly: 4 contenders for Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us