Martinez endorses 'great' Henry amid Monaco links

Omnisport // 13 Oct 2018, 10:29 IST

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and assistant Thierry Henry celebrate

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez insisted Thierry Henry can become a "great coach" as he backed the Frenchman amid the Monaco vacancy.

Arsenal great Henry – Martinez's assistant – is tipped to replace Leonardo Jardim at Monaco after the Portuguese was sacked by the Ligue 1 strugglers on Thursday.

Former Monaco forward Henry began his illustrious career at the principality club and helped them to Ligue 1 glory in 1997.

Asked about Henry's links to Monaco following Belgium's 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday, head coach Martinez said: "Thierry Henry's leaving? You must be better informed than me. I can't confirm this news but we all know he will leave us one day.

"Whether it's Saturday, a week or six months away, we are prepared for it. Thierry has brought all his experience and when he leaves, he will have all our support.

"Thierry has the potential to become a great coach, which he will certainly quickly become."

Henry has been Martinez's right-hand man since 2016 and the 41-year-old was on the sidelines as Belgium reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Veteran Belgium captain Vincent Kompany said Henry's exit would be a big loss for the national team.

"If he leaves, I'll tell you what he did for us," Kompany told reporters. "He's someone who's close to the group. He is someone with a lot experience. He has played at many European clubs with different philosophies of play.

"He is able to guide us well and give us good advice. He is an important member of the team. So the longer he stays, the better it is for us."

Meanwhile, Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois added: "Everyone in France said he will leave. Before everyone thought he was going to Bordeaux and Aston Villa. So I don't know.

"If he leaves, it's a shame. He did a special hug at the end of the game. He always does it with me. We are best friends. He did the same to everyone.

"Maybe [he is leaving]. I don't know. You have to ask him. If he leaves, it's good for him. He's a great coach and I wish him the best."