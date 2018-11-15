×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Martinez hails Hazard leadership

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    15 Nov 2018, 07:08 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Belgium star Eden Hazard.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez hailed Eden Hazard's leadership qualities, saying the star attacker dealt with pressure incredibly.

Hazard is already enjoying a stellar season for Chelsea and is close to helping Belgium reach the Nations League finals.

Martinez said the 27-year-old led by example as he praised Hazard's impact on the national team.

"He's been a very good leader," he told a news conference.

"There are many different types of leaders but I think what Eden Hazard brings is someone you can get influenced by and who is an incredible source for younger players and who has been someone who can never, ever get affected by the pressure of the game or the pressure of the situation.

"And he enjoys his football and is always decisive for his play and a role model for all of us."

Belgium meet Iceland and Switzerland in the Nations League this month as they look to finish top of Group 2.

Midfielder Axel Witsel, who is set to win his 100th Belgium cap, also lauded Hazard, saying: "Off the pitch, Eden hasn't changed.

"He is still so cool and never gets annoyed. He is never stressed, even if it's an important game during the World Cup.

"Since he started his career, he has done amazing stuff until now."

Omnisport
NEWS
He sets the standards - Martinez thrilled with Hazard...
RELATED STORY
Martinez shuts down Real Madrid talk
RELATED STORY
Witsel backs Martinez for Real Madrid job
RELATED STORY
3 key differences between Eden Hazard and Neymar Jr
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing...
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Henry will be a 'top manager'
RELATED STORY
Martinez: I understand in-form Lukaku
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us