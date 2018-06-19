Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 09:35 IST
69

Sochi (Russia), June 18 (AFP) Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said he is concerned aggressive targeting of Eden Hazard by opposition defenders could lead to his side losing their captain and star player at the World Cup.

Belgium ran out 3-0 winners over tournament new boys Panama in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, with Dries Mertens opening the scoring before Romelu Lukaku netted twice.

Chelsea star Hazard set up Lukaku's second goal, as the Red Devils overcame a difficult first half in the Group G encounter.

But the game was also marked by some tough challenges, with five Panama players booked by the Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe.

"It is a worry that in any of those tackles he could really get hurt," said Martinez.

"It doesn't worry me if that is a way of trying to stop him. Everyone is allowed to prepare games in the way that you can. It is very much allowed and that is part of the rules, and you could run a risk of getting a player sent off.

"My worry is that maybe in one of those tackles, we are going to lose the opportunity to enjoy the quality of a player like Eden Hazard.

"That is not just for him, that goes for any player who has got the natural ability of wanting to take players on. I hope we get lucky in that respect." Hazard himself said that he had taken a "little kick" in the first half but said it was nothing serious.

He added "we will see the best of Eden Hazard maybe later", in an ominous warning to Belgium's future group-stage opponents, Tunisia and England. Panama's next opponents will be the English in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, but the Central American side's coach Hernan Dario Gomez played down suggestions that they might have been overly physical in their approach.

"We are a team who try to get forward. Sometimes we might appear more brusque than others, but other sides get stuck in as well," said the Colombian.

"We have no bad intentions. We don't go out to injure anyone. We are strong, but so are England

Martinez plays down Hazard injury fears after Belgium...
RELATED STORY
Martinez worried about Kompany injury
RELATED STORY
We are 100 per cent ready for World Cup – Belgium boss...
RELATED STORY
Roberto Martinez bringing perfection to Belgium
RELATED STORY
Hazard will not be false nine for Belgium, says Martinez
RELATED STORY
It's 'impossible' to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Belgium can win the title
RELATED STORY
Belgium v Panama: Red Devils among World Cup favourites,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why this could be Belgium's...
RELATED STORY
You'll see the best of Hazard later - Eden predicts...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us