Marvelous Nakamba becomes latest Aston Villa signing

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    01 Aug 2019, 16:30 IST
marvelous nakamba - cropped
Marvelous Nakamba (CL) in action for Club Brugge

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge for a reported fee of £11million.

The 25-year-old joins on the same day as goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who has moved from Burnley.

Nakamba is Villa's 12th arrival since their return to the Premier League and takes their close-season spending to roughly £134m.

"Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for," Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club's website.

"He's very mobile, he's very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play."

Nakamba spent two years with Club Brugge after a three-season spell with Vitesse in the Eredivisie, having first played in Europe with Nancy in France.

A Zimbabwe international, he played one match at the Africa Cup of Nations this year, a 1-0 defeat to hosts Egypt in Group A.

He follows Jota, Wesley, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz and Heaton in moving to Villa Park since the club's promotion from the Championship last season.

Premier League 2019-20
