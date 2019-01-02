×
Premier League 2018-19: Has Chelsea's hunt for an attacking player come to an end with Pulisic's signing?

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
92   //    02 Jan 2019, 17:56 IST

Christian Pulisic is all set to join Chelsea in the upcoming season.
Christian Pulisic is all set to join Chelsea in the upcoming season.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Christian Pulisic will join Chelsea for €64m, but be loaned back to them until the summer.

According to Borussia Dortmund's official website, the club has agreed terms with Chelsea on a transfer of Pulisic with immediate effect. The British in turn will lend the player until the end of the current season to BVB.

The transfer fee to be paid by Chelsea for Pulisic, whose BVB contract would have expired at the end of next season, is 64 million euros. 

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc as mentioned in Dortmund's official website.
He further emphasized, "Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity."
"Christian Pulisic," Zorc continued, "is a character perfect player. I am sure that in the coming months he will do everything in his power to bring his high quality to the team and to achieve his sporting goals with his team-mates Borussia Dortmund."

As a result of this move, the environment at Stamford Bridge will be lot calmer with the club's hunt for a top attacker having come to an end.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea FC - Premier League

After the departure of Diego Costa, Chelsea have struggled to find a good goalscorer who can score in times of need and be consistent at the same time. Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are far from world class at the moment, and provide little support to Eden Hazard offensively.

As a result, Hazard is often deployed as a false nine by coach Maurizio Sarri, even though he is more comfortable at the flanks. The lack of support was always a problem for Chelsea as Willian has also been under massive criticism due to his run of poor performances.

But the signing of Pulisic is set to solve this important problem which was hurting the club in all competitions. He is known for his potential as an attacker and it's rare for a player of his age to show such calmness and composure with the ball.

Pulisic has shown his potential in the limited number of minutes he has been given in the field, and everyone at Stamford Bridge will be eagerly looking forward to seeing him play for the Blues in the coming season.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
