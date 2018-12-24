Mata: Time for optimism at Man Utd

Juan Mata says now is a time for optimism at Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having taken over from Jose Mourinho.

United parted company with Mourinho last week after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool left them 19 points behind Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders.

Solskjaer was drafted in from Molde to see out the remainder of the season, when a permanent successor is expected to be appointed, and started his reign with a 5-1 victory over his former club Cardiff City on Saturday.

In his first blog post since Mourinho's departure, Mata called for optimism at Old Trafford as the Red Devils close out 2018 with home matches against Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth.

"Without doubt, it is one of the busiest times of the year in terms of the amount of games there are in English football," Mata wrote.

Hi! Here is my latest post. One Hour Behind: ‘Two dates at Old Trafford to finish 2018’. https://t.co/XkC2SXqFtW — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) December 24, 2018

"We have two games at Old Trafford and we want to close out December in the best possible way: with two wins.

"Obviously, it has been a different week with the change of manager and I'd like to thank Jose for the trophies we won together and wish him luck for the future.

"As you will all be aware, the legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is our new boss and we couldn't have started off upon his return to the club in a better way.

"It was a convincing win against Cardiff and it will raise morale going into the end of 2018 and the rapidly approaching New Year.

"It is time for being optimistic, to look ahead and keep working hard to climb up the table. We are really motivated to do so while entertaining our fans, who deserve so much."

