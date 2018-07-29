Match Analysis: Man Utd 1-4 Liverpool

Deep Palan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3.58K // 29 Jul 2018, 21:30 IST

Jose Mourinho named a starting XI made of five players, who did not feature in the Premier League for Man United last season, while Liverpool fielded a relatively strong side featuring star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp's team took the lead with 26 minutes on the clock when Mane stroked home from the penalty spot after Salah was brought down by Demetri Mitchell. However, their advantage did not last long as the Red Devils equalised through Andreas Pereira's superb free-kick from 25 yards out.

In the second-half, Liverpool's super sub Daniel Sturridge continued his impressive form as he scored with his first touch, in the 66th minute, before youngster Sheyi Ojo added to his side's tally six minutes later. Shaqiri, who was making his debut for The Reds, added gloss to their win by firing home Ben Woodburn's cross in an acrobatic fashion.

Liverpool players celebrating their lead against Man United.

Honestly, United produced absolutely nothing in this outing except Andreas Pereira’s beauty of a free-kick. On the contrary, Liverpool ran wave after wave of attacks at United's defence and even if first of the two penalties was a bit dodgy, there can be no complaints about Sturridge's goal, the second penalty and Shaqiri’s wonder-goal which is, well, a true contender for goal of the pre-season.

Although it is an emphatic victory for Klopp's men over their rivals, it is not the sort of game to draw any major conclusions from as both teams had several big name absentees, which more or less made the difference.

Alexis was the only forward deployed by Man United in the match.

After the game was over, in his post-match press conference, Mourinho gave another of his vehement monologues that had everyone engrossed. He defended his senior players, Alexis Sanchez in particular, and showed little to no concern for the abysmal manner in which they lost. Man United, he said, were in America to "survive, to have some not-very-ugly results". His team, he insisted, was made up of players, who would not be at the club come the start of the league season. "This is not even 30 per cent of my squad", he added.

Liverpool round off their pre-season tour with a trip to Dublin to face Napoli on Saturday before hosting Torino at Anfield on August 7. On the other hand, United will continue their International Champions Cup campaign against Real Madrid in Miami on Wednesday, before facing Bayern Munich in a friendly at the Allianz Arena the following Sunday.