TAL Match Report: Gameweek 11 Division 1

Bengal, Horizons and Parikrma end up 1, 2, 3 while Samba secured their status in Division 1.

Samba FC beat Mavericks FC to esacpe relegation on the final day of the season.

Samba FC v Mavericks FC

Score: Samba FC (4) –(1) Mavericks FC

Scorers

Samba FC (Digvijay B 8’, Anand Kannan 21’, Sufiyan Ahmed 29’, Soumyak S 55’)

Mavericks FC (Bilal Khan 50’)

Samba FC once again delivered under pressure when they beat Mavericks in the final game of the season to stay alive in Division 1 for next season. They had a similar experience last season when they beat Titans in the playoff to secure their status for this season. Samba had been in a free fall over the past couple of weeks when they didn’t score a single goal and lost all their games but when it mattered the most they showed up with a convincing performance beating Mavericks by a 4-1 score line.

Digvijay B opened the scoring in the 8th minute and Samba reassembled their early season squad when they were playing free flowing football. Mavericks temporarily got back into the game and went close to equalising but their squandered chances came to haunt them with Samba doubled their lead in the 21st minute via Anand Kannan.

Things got worse for Mavericks when Samba went to score a third just before half-time courtesy of a strike from Sufiyan Ahmed who hadn’t scored since GW 3. Mavericks played much better in the second half and gave themselves a lifeline when Bilal Khan scored in the 50th minute but it was too little, too late and Samba struck back given all the pockets of space which opened up to make it 4 – 1 in the 55th minute.

Samba have secured themselves Division 1 football for another season but need a few changes, especially in their attack if they are to have a good season. The Cup represents an opportunity for them to test out things and plan ahead for Season 5. Mavericks will play in Division 2 for the upcoming season but before that they need to fix a few things that has haunted them for the past two seasons – a balanced squad that is dedicated to the team being the foremost.

Again for them too, the cup offers a test run for a squad that needs a total revamp.

Man of the Match: Digvijay B (Samba FC)

Yataghan Internazionale v Parikrma FC

Score: Yataghan Internazionale (0) – (1) Parikrma FC

Scorers

Parikrma FC (Thongmang Haokip 36’)

Parikrma won a hard fought battle against Yataghan Internazionale to pick up all three points, which eventually ensured they finished third in the table. Yataghan’s defence held off Parikrma in the first half and they even had chances of their own, which they failed to capitalise on. Although the defending champions didn’t live up to expectations, a top three finish is still commendable.

Yataghan had already secured their status in Division 1, which meant this game was just a formality but they gave it their all and deserved a point from this game. Yataghan’s defence was solid as usual, but they were missing a connection from defence to attack, which has been a problem they have faced all season long.

Parikrma on the other hand looked their usual self after a couple of underwhelming performances but failed to break down the Yataghan defence until the 36th minute when Thongmang Haokip scored the only goal of the game.

Nikhil Gopal was excellent in defence for Parikrma and assisted the only goal of the game earning him the man of the match plaudits. Parikrma will now be looking forward to next season but a lot of off-season recruiting will be needed to push them back to the heights they achieved in Season 3.

Yataghan will be looking forward to the cup where they can test out new players and strategies. In the first edition of the Cup, Yataghan made their way to the semi-finals before losing out to Horizons and will be hoping to emulate that run again.

Man of the Match: Nikhil Gopal (Parikrma FC)

Rare Dare FC v Project 7

Score: Rare Dare FC (3) – (3) Project 7

Scorers

Rare Dare FC (Adarsh AX 52, Arjun Anson 57’, Steven Harold 59’)

Project 7 (Arpan Roy 15’, Shankar P 47’, Rahul Singh 54’)

Rare Dare scored 3 goals in the final 8 minutes to claw their way back into the game to secure a draw against Project 7. A flurry of late goals (5 to be precise) in the final quarter changed the whole dynamic of the game, which only saw one goal in the first three-quarters. Earlier in the game Arpan Roy opened the scoring in the 15th minute to give Project 7 an unlikely lead.

But as the match wore on, it was clear that Project 7 were the better side and when Shankar P doubled his side’s tally with less than 15 minutes to go, it seemed Project 7 were on their way to their first win.

Rare Dare though had different plans and 8 minutes of inspiration from a side that has been lacking exactly that the whole season changed the tide. First, Adarsh AX pulled back a goal in the 52nd minute to give his side a lifeline but that seemed to disappear when Rahul Singh scored the third for Project 7 to extend their lead back to 2.

But the tide had already shifted in RDFC’s favour and when Arjun Anson scored in the 57th minute, Rare Dare looked like a team on a mission and they accomplished exactly that, scoring the equaliser two minutes later via Steven Harold to make it 3-3 with less than a minute to go.

It’s no surprise that Project 7 let go of a two-goal lead with five minutes left to go because that’s been the story for them this season. Although they have played well, the results just haven’t fallen their way and they now find themselves in Division 2 for next season. Rare Dare also faced a similar storyline and have failed to click all season long. They too will be taking part in Division 2 in TAL Season 5.

Man of the Match: Arpan Roy (Project 7)/Steven Harold (Rare Dare FC)

FC Kougen Kikou v Flipkart FC

Scorer: FC Kougen Kikou (1) – (2) Flipkart FC

Scorers

FC Kougen Kikou (Hiroki Akiyama 29’)

Flipkart FC (Pavan Powar 24’, 46’)

Flipkart ended the season on a high note after defeating Kougen Kikou to claim three points en route to a fifth-placed finish in the standings. Kougen Kikou had already secured their status in Division 1 and this was just a formality for them but they did put in a good effort and would feel they deserved a draw. Flipkart were playing for a higher position in the table and they achieved exactly that with Supernova losing against Bengal later in the day.

A brace by forward Pavan Powar on either side of the half was enough to his side through even though the match could have gone either way. Hiroki Akiyama was once again at the forefront of things for his team and scored a brilliant long-range goal. The first quarter of the game was evenly matched and it looked like a stalemate with both teams set up very compactly.

Pavan Powar broke the deadlock in the 24the minute with a clinical finish to give Flipkart the lead but Kougen Kikou struck soon after to level things and the game headed into halftime all square. The second half started in a similar fashion with neither team able to break the deadlock but Pavan Powar once again rose to the occasion scoring his 14th goal for the campaign and ensuring Flipkart picked up three points.

Both teams started the season slowly but got into the mix of things when it mattered. Flipkart finished 5th, which is the highest ever they have finished and will be looking to build on performances as they go into the Cup. Kougen Kikou looked like they were in danger of getting relegated early on but a string of good results midway through the season ensured safety.

Man of the Match: Pavan Powar (Flipkart FC)

Gremio FC v Horizons FC

Scorer: Gremio FC (1) – (2) Horizons FC

Scorers

Gremio FC (Hayder Halangy 27’)

Horizons FC (Satish Kumar 7’, 22’)

Gremio FC faltered at the final hurdle losing out on a top three spot after losing to their bitter rivals Horizons FC in the final game of the season. Two first half goals from Satish Kumar was enough to give Horizons the comfort they needed to hold off Gremio. The opening goal was scored in the 7th minute while the second was scored in the 22nd minute but Gremio managed to pull one back in the 27th minute to give his a fighting chance.

The second half was much more scrappy with Horizons playing a more defensive game. Gremio were missing a little bit of oomph, something that was imperative to their meteoric rise in the second half of the season. AD Kumar was excellent in defence for Horizons and contributed in attack through the flanks too.

Magesh and Satish Kumar were unplayable at times but the Gremio defence did a good job in the second half. Jayaprakash JP once again controlled the tempo in midfield but the attacking trio of Satish, Vahid and Shiva Kumar failed to connect.

Overall both teams would feel this was a wasted season as the title was there to win and both teams couldn’t capitalise on an open race. They will be looking forward to the cup next where both will be expected to make deep runs.

Man of the Match: Satish Kumar (Horizons FC)

FC Bengal v Supernova FC

Scorer: FC Bengal (3) – (0) Supernova FC

Scorers

FC Bengal (Saheed Adeoye 15’, 25’, Ravinder Singh 56’)

FC Bengal ended the season with a convincing win over Supernova in the final game of the season for Division 1. Bengal were already crowned champions with a game in hand but they brought a full strength squad and utterly dominated Supernova who seem to be a shell of their former selves.

The game started on even terms with both teams presented with tons of attacking opportunities but it was Bengal who broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Saheed Adeoye who was played through managed to slot home the opener. The speedy forward doubled his tally and his team’s lead in the 25th minute to give Bengal a two-goal cushion heading into halftime. Supernova had a few chances on goal but most were long range and the team wasted possession in the final third.

Ravinder Singh grabbed a third for Bengal with four minutes left to go to seal the win for Bengal who hadn’t lost a game since their GW 6 loss to Gremio. Supernova need a complete revamp of their squad and finished 6th in the table, the lowest they have been since they joined TAL in Season 2. Bengal will be strong contenders for the cup title as well, which takes place in April.

Man of the Match: Saheed Adeoye (FC Bengal)