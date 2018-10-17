×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Matuidi lauds Deschamps' tactical nous after Germany win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    17 Oct 2018, 03:52 IST
matuidi-cropped
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi credited Didier Deschamps' tactical awareness after France came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Germany were much the better side in the first half at the Stade de France and had a deserved lead at the break thanks to Toni Kroos' penalty.

Joachim Low's side could have had a more comprehensive lead at half-time were it not for the work of Hugo Lloris, and France ultimately fought back with a second-half improvement.

Antoine Griezmann got the equaliser with a fine glancing header, before sealing the win late on with a contentious penalty – Mats Hummels' foot was trodden on by Matuidi as he attempted to make a sliding challenge.

Nevertheless, Matuidi is convinced France deserved it and he paid tribute to Deschamps.

"We spoke at half-time," the Juventus midfielder told M6. "The coach told us what he had to say and so did we [the players].

"The coach was very good tactically and we were better in the second half with a three-man midfield.

"We played better without the ball and they started losing their grip too after we equalised. It's about confidence. They [Germany] lack it right now and we have plenty of it."

Omnisport
NEWS
Deschamps: Mbappe will be fine for Germany clash
RELATED STORY
Mbappe 'has everything' to win Ballon d'Or, says Matuidi
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps and his water carriers
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Germany vs France - preview,...
RELATED STORY
Didier Deschamps explains why he did not pick Alexandre...
RELATED STORY
Don't be too hard on Dembele, says Matuidi
RELATED STORY
France made errors in Germany blank, Deschamps admits
RELATED STORY
Deschamps keeps France World Cup squad for Nations League
RELATED STORY
Deschamps lauds intelligence of 'extraordinary' Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Mbappe doing 'extraordinary things', says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us