Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Matuidi would relish Ronaldo link up at Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
950   //    04 Jul 2018, 16:28 IST
cristianoronaldo - Cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo with the Champions League trophy

Blaise Matuidi would relish the chance to work with "one of the best players in the world" if Cristiano Ronaldo were to join Juventus, but is focusing on France's World Cup bid.

Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid has been shrouded in doubt ever since Los Blancos defeated Liverpool 3-1 to win a third straight Champions League in May.

The Portugal superstar spoke about the club in the past tense after that game when he said: "We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days."

Speculation has mounted this week that Serie A champions Juve are preparing a lucrative €120million bid for Ronaldo, with a salary package of €30m a year.

Matuidi, who was on media duties in Russia on Wednesday ahead of Friday's quarter-final tie with Uruguay, was quizzed on the possibility of playing with the 33-year-old at the Allianz Stadium next season.

"I'm not going to lie it would be just great," he said. 

"It would be great to have one of the best players in the world with Juventus in the same club that I am. 

"It would be great for the club and for the Juventus players. 

"However, today I'm a player of the French national team and we have bigger fish to fry, no?"

Real Madrid CF Football
Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 1 - 3 Juventus: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Tactical Analysis - Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Buffon's first Champions League red sees Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to make 150th Champions League appearance
RELATED STORY
15 amazing stats from Real Madrid 1-3 Juventus
RELATED STORY
Paulo Dybala's absence was a blessing for Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us