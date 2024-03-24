Mauritius vs Chad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Mauritius host Chad at the Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in Saint Pierre on Tuesday (March 26) for the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, looking to overturn a first-leg deficit.

The Dodos lost 1-0 to Chad last week, with Marius Mouandilmadji striking the winner in the 93rd minute for Les Sao. Ranked 181st in the world, Chad won for the first time since 2023. Given their lowly stature, they don't play many games yet beat Mauritius on Friday in a real shocker.

Kevin Nicaise's side are one draw away from reaching the next round of the qualifiers as Chad aim to make their AFCON debut next year. Mauritius, meanwhile, are looking to end their 50-year wait for a second appearance at the AFCON but have work to do to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

Mauritius vs Chad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for only the second time.

Chad beat Mauritius 1-0 in their first clash on March 22 this year.

Mauritius are winless in four games and didn't score in any outing.

Chad's 1-0 victory over Mauritius is their first since the start of 2023.

Chad's Marius Mouandilmadji has scored both their goals in their last three games.

Mauritius are ranked 177th in the world, while Chad are four places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Mauritius vs Chad Prediction

Mauritius are trailing in the fixture and could come flying out the blocks from the off. The Dodos might take the lead, but expect Chad to fight back. Les Sao might force a draw, thereby advacing to the next round on aggregate.

Prediction: Mauritius 1-1 Chad

Mauritius vs Chad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes