×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Maybe we can stop talking about it – Klopp thrilled with Salah's goal return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
78   //    25 Oct 2018, 04:35 IST
Salah - cropped
Mohamed Salah scored twice against Red Star Belgrade

Jurgen Klopp insisted Mohamed Salah's form is no longer a talking point after the Liverpool forward scored twice in a 4-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade.

Salah brought up his 50th Liverpool goal with a double in the romp at Anfield – the second coming from the penalty spot – as Klopp's side moved top of Group C.

And, with the Egypt winger having netted the winner against Huddersfield Town in Liverpool's last Premier League outing, Klopp believes any questions over Salah's ability to carry on last season's spectacular form can now be put to bed.

"It's good that we can maybe stop talking about it," Klopp told a news conference.

"I was not in doubt, he was not in doubt, but if you are constantly asked about it then it's like something obviously is wrong, or people are not happy.

"You should not think about, 'how can I possibly score again?'

"It only happens if you work hard, are in the right spaces, if your team-mates see you in the right moments and if you make the right runs.

"I think he would say thanks to his team-mates, because it's quite difficult to score goals without these wonderful passes, crosses, whatever.

"It's an exceptional number [50 goals], and hopefully he can continue. What's the next record he could reach?"

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane got Liverpool's other goals, making it the first time all season that Liverpool's front three have scored in the same game, but Klopp was never concerned by that statistic.

"It's always good. Internally we have never discussed this," he added.

"It's hopefully not the last time! It was just a good game, a good football game and they could finish the situations because we had the right movements in the right moments.

"You can't win 4-0 if most of the things are not good, and most of the things were really good."

Topics you might be interested in:
Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Maybe it's my interviews - Klopp on Liverpool's room for...
RELATED STORY
'Do we really want opera every night?' - Klopp not...
RELATED STORY
Salah can play much better - Klopp demands more from...
RELATED STORY
Is it time for Wijnaldum to change his style of play for...
RELATED STORY
Klopp unsure if Sturridge can play 90 minutes
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool could have stopped Hazard's wonder goal
RELATED STORY
Liverpool felt wrath of 'emotional' Klopp, says Shaqiri
RELATED STORY
I'm happy it happened – Klopp glad about Alisson error
RELATED STORY
I'll take it! Klopp fine with Man City draw
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Top 5 things Jurgen Klopp said in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us