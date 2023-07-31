Mazatlan vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Mazatlan host FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday (August 2) in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Gunners won South 1 group with five points in two games. They beat Austin 3-1 in their first game before prevailing 4-2 on penalties over Juarez after a 1-1 draw.

It was a surprise change in fortunes for a side that are winless in three Liga MX games this season. Mazatlan began their campaign with a pair of 1-1 and 0-0 draws to Pachuca and Pumas UNAM before going down 3-0 to Monterrey. With two points in three games, Ismael Rescalvo's side are down in 15th place in the Apertura.

Dallas, meanwhile, came second in the South 4 group with four points in two games. They drew 2-2 with Charlotte in the first game but lost 4-1 on penalties before seeing off Necaxa 3-0.

The Hoops are also struggling in the league but have started the Leagues Cup on fire They came in winless in three league games and one win in six games but have two wins in as many Leagues Cup outings.

Mazatlan vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

Dallas have played Mexican teams seven times, winning thrice.

Dallas have won just two of their last six games.

Mazatlan have won just two of their last ten games across competitions.

Dallas' Sebastian Lletget is looking to score in his third straight Leagues Cup game.

Mazatlan have conceded once in two Leagues Cup games.

Having shut out Necaxa in their last game, Dallas are looking to keep consecutive clean sheets for the first time since July 2022.

Mazatlan vs FC Dallas Prediction

Mazatlan have punched above their weight in the cup, but their defence remains shaky, so Dallas will look to exploit the same. The Hoops have home advantage, and their free-scoring attacking attack should shoot down the Mexican outfit.

Prediction: Mazatlan 0-2 Dallas

Mazatlan vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No