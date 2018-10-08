×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain send Ligue 1 records tumbling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    08 Oct 2018, 03:37 IST
Mbappe - cropped
Kylian Mbappe sent Ligue 1 records tumbling in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Lyon

It has been quite some year for Kylian Mbappe and 2018 just keeps getting better for Paris Saint-Germain's talismanic teenager, who scored four goals against Lyon.

Lyon were chosen by many to be PSG's biggest rivals for the Ligue 1 title this season but France star and World Cup winner Mbappe tore that theory to shreds with a rampant performance on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who won the penalty for Neymar's opener, scored four goals in the space of 13 second-half minutes to help PSG claim an emphatic 5-0 victory at Parc des Princes, with Thomas Tuchel's side now eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

That haul sent the records tumbling, with no other player having scored four goals in a single Ligue 1 match quicker in the 45 seasons since Opta records began.

And if that was not enough, Mbappe also became the youngest player – at 19 years and nine months – to score four goals in one game in the same amount of time.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has now won all nine of his Ligue 1 games in charge, and PSG are the first side to have achieved that feat in the history of France's top-flight.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 superstars who have started the Ligue 1 campaign...
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG squad for Ligue 1 opener, Cavani & Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe will return for PSG after ban
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects Mbappe-Sterling swap talk
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores 4 and earns penalty as PSG beats Lyon 5-0
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: Neymar's star risks being eclipsed by...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe: Neymar is Paris Saint-Germain's superstar
RELATED STORY
Mbappe three-match ban stands following appeal
RELATED STORY
Paris Saint-Germain FFP case referred by UEFA back to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us