Mbappe backs Choupo-Moting after shocking miss

Omnisport
08 Apr 2019, 15:58 IST
Kylian Mbappe has backed Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after his astonishing miss on Sunday, insisting he has squandered many more chances this season.

PSG have been forced to wait to clinch the Ligue 1 title following a shock 2-2 draw at home to Strasbourg, which was headlined by Choupo-Moting's incredible howler.

After giving PSG a 1-0 lead, Choupo-Moting inexplicably stopped team-mate Christopher Nkunku's goal-bound chip over goalkeeper Matz Sels on the line with his left foot just as the ball was about to roll into the net at 1-1.

Strasbourg then moved 2-1 ahead before Thilo Kehrer rescued a point for PSG with eight minutes remaining in the French capital.

Choupo-Moting struggled to shed light on what happened after the game, saying "even for me it's hard to explain," and now Mbappe has taken to Instagram to show his support for the 30-year-old.

The France international wrote: "I missed much more than you this season. We remain united as a group and we will support you until the end."

PSG can seal their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons by avoiding defeat away to Lille on April 14.

