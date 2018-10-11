×
Mbappe coping well with new status, says Lloris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    11 Oct 2018, 03:33 IST
Mbappe - cropped
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal in the World Cup final

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris believes Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappe is coping well with his status as one of the world's best players.

The 19-year-old was instrumental in France's 2018 World Cup triumph and he has carried that stunning form into the new season, scoring eight goals in just five Ligue 1 games – four of which came in a blistering 13-minute spell against Lyon on Sunday.

He was also named on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or this week, and Lloris has been impressed with how the PSG forward is seemingly taking it all in his stride.

"Obviously Kylian has a brand new status now," he said at a media conference ahead of France's friendly against Iceland on Thursday and Nations League game against Germany five days later.

"Even though he has done great things in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, the World Cup gave him a new dimension in the world's eyes.

"He is adjusting just fine to this new status; we all know his great potential.

"He proved that in the second half against Lyon. I have not seen the first half, just the second one.

"It is not easy to score four goals in Ligue 1. I'm sure he can repeat these kinds of performances all over again."

Lloris has also been named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist – along with fellow World Cup winners Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann – and hopes one of Didier Deschamps' triumphant players can break the stranglehold of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have shared the last 10 awards.

"It is always a token of appreciation," he added.

"I am really pleased to be in the list of 30 personally and for my team-mates. We all hope that a French player will win, however we are not the ones choosing so we'll just watch."

