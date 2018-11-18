×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mbappe dismisses talk of Cavani-Neymar rift

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    18 Nov 2018, 23:19 IST
neymarcavani - cropped
Edinson Cavani battles with Neymar

Kylian Mbappe is confident Edinson Cavani and Neymar will have no problems playing together at Paris Saint-Germain despite their clash in Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

Neymar's 76th-minute penalty settled the friendly at Emirates Stadium on Friday, but a late challenge on the Brazil captain by his club-mate left him writhing in agony.

As he kept possession on the left flank, Neymar was hacked down by Cavani with a clumsy tackle that earned the Uruguay striker a yellow card.

The pair exchanged words after Cavani had helped Neymar back to his feet, leading to some suggestions there could be tension in Paris after the international break.

Mbappe insists there will be no problems, though, having already shared a joke with Neymar on WhatsApp.

"Cavani is a great player," Mbappe told a media conference ahead of France's friendly with Uruguay on Monday. "He is really good for PSG. 

"What happened with Neymar is... I sent a message on WhatsApp to Neymar with the video. And he laughed. So it is nothing. 

"It was a duel, they defended their country, they were right to do so. Both of them gave their best.

"And it won't have any consequence in PSG, they will still hug each other and score goals together. So there is no problem."

Omnisport
NEWS
I prefer to think of the collective – Mbappe ignoring...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects Mbappe-Sterling swap talk
RELATED STORY
Barcelona rejected Kylian Mbappe claims former agent...
RELATED STORY
Neymar v Mbappe rivalry not real - Meunier
RELATED STORY
Mbappe plays down Pele comparisons
RELATED STORY
India vs Jordan: Stephen Constantine plays down rift with...
RELATED STORY
Why Kylian Mbappe deserves a shout in the Ballon d'Or race
RELATED STORY
There is no problem with Cavani - Tuchel silences rumours...
RELATED STORY
5 teenage sensations that were better than Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can do 'extraordinary things', says Deschamps
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
20 Nov PAK TAJ 05:30 AM Pakistan vs Tajikistan
PP UAE EGY UAE vs Egypt
20 Nov AUS LEB 02:00 PM Australia vs Lebanon
20 Nov UZB KOR 03:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea Republic
20 Nov JAP KYR 03:50 PM Japan vs Kyrgyzstan
20 Nov CHI PAL 05:30 PM China PR vs Palestine
20 Nov UAE YEM 07:55 PM UAE vs Yemen
20 Nov IRA VEN 08:30 PM Iran vs Venezuela
20 Nov IRA BOL 09:30 PM Iraq vs Bolivia
I-League 2018-19
20 Nov REA MOH 02:00 PM Real Kashmir vs Mohun Bagan
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us