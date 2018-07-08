Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mbappe expects 'weird' World Cup reunion with inspiration Henry

Omnisport
NEWS
News
479   //    08 Jul 2018, 17:49 IST
Thierry Henry - cropped
Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry.

Kylian Mbappe admitted it will be bizarre to see former idol Thierry Henry backing Belgium in France's bid for a place in the World Cup final.

Henry, a 1998 champion with Les Bleus, finds himself in a peculiar position leading into Tuesday's semi-final encounter in St Petersburg as he plots the downfall of his home nation.

The former Arsenal forward has assisted Belgium boss Roberto Martinez since 2016 and could provide valuable insights into the team he represented on 123 occasions.

Mbappe, long likened in playing style to Henry, anticipates mixed feelings from both sides.

"It's going to be weird to see Thierry again. He is someone I like a lot," the teenager told Telefoot.

"There is a lot of respect between us. He was a great player, he inspired me.

"He is French, but he will be on the bench of the opponent. It will surely be weird for him too."

Mbappe has been one of the standout stars of France's surge to the final four in Russia, scoring three goals and turning in a series of electrifying performances.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker claims spirits are high among Didier Deschamps' squad as they aim to return to the final for the first time since 2006.

"We're feeling better and better and delivering more and more solid performances," he said.

"A team is forming and that's important."

Mbappe and Henry would have another link if France wins cup
RELATED STORY
Mbappe a phenomenon who scares opponents - Blanc
RELATED STORY
Griezmann, Mbappe can eclipse Henry, claims Trezeguet
RELATED STORY
Incredible Mbappe faces ultimate World Cup test against...
RELATED STORY
Pele congratulates Mbappe on matching World Cup record
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps and his water carriers
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe could win this year’s Ballon...
RELATED STORY
5 Teenagers who took the World Cup by storm
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 players that decided the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
The new Pele? Mbappe matches Brazil great's 60-year-old...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us