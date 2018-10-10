×
Mbappe is a 'phenomenon', says Draxler

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    10 Oct 2018, 05:05 IST
Mbappe - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler lauded Kylian Mbappe, hailing his team-mate as "phenomenon".

Mbappe, 19, has already struck 10 times in seven games this season, including netting four against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Draxler, who has only started three Ligue 1 games this campaign, talked up Mbappe's incredible speed.

"In my opinion, you don't have to say more about this boy. He is a phenomenon," the Germany international said on Tuesday.

"He's got so much speed and I guess there are not many players with speed like this in world football.

"He's so dangerous in front of goal and I guess everybody's glad that he is part of our team."

Asked what he could learn from Mbappe, Draxler said: "I wished I would be as fast as he is, but I'm not."

PSG have made a record-breaking start to the Ligue 1 season, winning nine straight games to hold an eight-point lead at the top.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
