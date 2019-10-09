×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mbappe leaves France squad over injury concern

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    09 Oct 2019, 03:18 IST
kylian mbappe - cropped
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has returned to Paris Saint-Germain and will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with Iceland and Turkey due to injury.

The 20-year-old forward returned from a hamstring problem in the 1-0 win over Bordeaux on September 28 but suffered a complication to the treated area, leading him to miss the 4-0 Ligue 1 defeat of Angers prior to the international break.

Mbappe joined up with the France squad but, following medical tests, the French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed it has allowed the player to leave Didier Deschamps' group.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Alassane Plea has been called up as Mbappe's replacement.

France face Iceland on Friday before meeting Turkey on Monday in Euro 2020 qualifying.

They are second in Group H on 15 points, the same as leaders Turkey.

Mbappe has only managed six appearances for PSG in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

The former Monaco star will attempt to regain fitness in time for PSG's next Ligue 1 match, which is against Nice on October 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
11 Oct RUS SCO 12:15 AM Russia vs Scotland
11 Oct AUS ISR 12:15 AM Austria vs Israel
11 Oct NOR SLO 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Slovenia
11 Oct LAT POL 12:15 AM Latvia vs Poland
11 Oct CRO HUN 12:15 AM Croatia vs Hungary
11 Oct SLO WAL 12:15 AM Slovakia vs Wales
11 Oct NET NOR 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Northern Ireland
International Friendlies 2019
Today BAH AZE 10:00 PM Bahrain vs Azerbaijan
11 Oct SER PAR 12:15 AM Serbia vs Paraguay
11 Oct MOR LIB 11:30 PM Morocco vs Libya
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us