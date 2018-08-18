Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mbappe: Neymar is Paris Saint-Germain's superstar

Omnisport
NEWS
News
180   //    18 Aug 2018, 23:34 IST
kylianmbappe - cropped
PSG matchwinner Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has dismissed suggestions that he has overtaken Neymar as Paris Saint-Germain's star man, after the teenager's double secured a 3-1 win at Guingamp.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel introduced Mbappe at half-time in Brittany, with Nolan Roux's goal having put Guingamp ahead.

The change immediately paid dividends - Mbappe combining with Neymar who drew a foul from Jordan Ikoko, and the Brazil forward duly levelled from the spot.

And Mbappe would have the final say with two exceptional finishes late on to secure the win, but the World Cup winner insists he is still playing second fiddle to Neymar.

"Neymar is a superstar, much more of star than me," he said in his post-match interview on the pitch.

"I am not at that level yet. He has worked many years at Barca to prove that and we have many players in this squad who are superstars.

"I don't think I changed everything, the whole team wanted to do better than in the first half. In the second half the team showed a whole new face. With the two goals I helped the team but that was not just down to me."

Mbappe did not feature in PSG's opening-day win over Caen, having been given an extended break following France's successful campaign in Russia.

However, Mbappe says that triumph is now behind him, and he is already focusing on the next challenge.

"We celebrated like we should do, but football continues," Mbappe continued.

"My career is just starting and I have big ambitions whenever with the club or national team. You can't sit around and do nothing, you have to carry on."

Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe is a better option than...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Mbappe and not Neymar is the perfect...
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG squad for Ligue 1 opener, Cavani & Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
Neymar happy for World Cup winner Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Neymar and Mbappe could be perfect for Madrid – Garcia
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo, Messi & Mbappe in but Neymar & Pogba omitted...
RELATED STORY
Neymar and Mbappe have a very good relationship, claims...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe returns to PSG squad, Kehrer set for debut
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: Neymar's star risks being eclipsed by...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid plan world-record offer for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us