Mbappe: Neymar knows I want him to stay at PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    02 Aug 2019, 16:44 IST
mbappeneymar-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Kylian Mbappe voiced his hope for Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain as Thomas Tuchel commended the star forward's upbeat attitude in China.

Neymar returned to full training on Thursday just as a fresh wave of speculation emerged concerning his commitment to the club.

The 27-year-old has not featured in pre-season, having undergone a careful recovery from foot and ankle issues, and will sit out this weekend's Trophee des Champions match due to suspension.

His absence did nothing to halt the rumour mill as reports regarding a possible return to Barcelona gained in number during the Brazilian's close-season break in his homeland.

France forward Mbappe held private talks with his team-mate amid the maelstrom and hopes his encouragement results in a third season for Neymar at Parc des Princes.

"He has a situation that everyone knows," Mbappe said in Shenzhen, where PSG are preparing to face Rennes.

"Of course I want him to stay. I spoke with him. He knows what I think of him and his situation.

"Everything is going well between us. We have a relationship based on honesty and respect. He knows that I respect him and that I admire him."

PSG boss Tuchel added fuel to the transfer talk that has dominated his team's pre-season when he admitted to knowing - before the Copa America - about Neymar's desire to depart Paris.

Yet that objective has done nothing to curb the former Barca player's enthusiasm on a day to day basis, according to Tuchel.

"Neymar's training session was great, as good usual," the Germain said.

"He's at a top level. The mood is very good on his part. He's with us and that's good."

Tags:
Barcelona
