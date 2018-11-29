×
Mbappe, Neymar start for PSG as Liverpool's Mane recovers from illness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    29 Nov 2018, 00:38 IST
neymarmbappecropped
PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have been named in Paris Saint-Germain's starting XI to face Liverpool in Wednesday's crucial Champions League clash.

The two most expensive players in the world sat out the victory over Toulouse on Saturday having suffered injuries during the international break.

Mbappe hurt his shoulder on France duty, while Neymar sustained a groin problem early on in Brazil's 1-0 win over Cameroon.

Coach Thomas Tuchel was optimistic both would be fit to face Jurgen Klopp's side after they trained on Tuesday and the talented forwards will link up with with Edinson Cavani in attack.

The visitors also received a double fitness boost, with Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez included. 

Mane had been suffering with an illness but he trained the day before the game and retains his place alongside with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Gomez missed the weekend win at Watford with a knock, though he too features from the off having enjoyed a brilliant start to the season.

Liverpool will qualify with a win in Paris if Red Star Belgrade do not beat Napoli, while PSG will be unable to progress if they lose and the Italians triumph.

The Reds won a five-goal thriller 3-2 at Anfield in September. 

Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
