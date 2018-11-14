×
Mbappe plays down Pele comparisons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    14 Nov 2018, 07:40 IST
kylian mbappe - cropped
PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe was happy and proud to be compared to Pele, but said no-one could be like the Brazil great.

Mbappe drew comparisons to Pele during the World Cup, where he joined the Brazilian as the only teenagers to ever score in a decider at the showpiece tournament.

The 19-year-old Mbappe was appreciative of the comparisons, but said it would be tough to live up to matching Pele.

"Of course I was very happy, very proud, but this is a difficult comparison," he told ESPN Brasil.

"I don't think anyone can do it like he did on his day. There's only one Pele, he's unique.

"I didn't give too much attention to it, because no-one will ever be like Pele."

Even at just 19, Mbappe has already won two Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup among numerous other trophies.

The star attacker said the Champions League is set to be the next goal for PSG, but feels they still have steps to take to conquer Europe.

"The club hasn't stopped growing since the new owners arrived, and we players must evolve together with the club before we can think about winning a Champions League, that's the final step," Mbappe said.

"The club is very conscious about these steps and, if everyone plays their part, it will come naturally.

"But, with our potential, of course the Champions League will become our goal at some point."

