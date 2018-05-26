Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Mbappe rejected Real Madrid for PSG - Monaco's Vasilyev

    Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev says Real Madrid had an offer accepted for Kylian Mbappe, but the striker instead opted to join PSG.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 26 May 2018, 04:18 IST
    414
    Kylian Mbappe
    PSG star Kylian Mbappe

    Kylian Mbappe rejected the chance to sign for Real Madrid to instead stay in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, says Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

    Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a season-long loan after breaking on to the scene with a stunning run of form in their run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2016-17 campaign.

    The France forward is set to complete a permanent move to PSG for €180million ahead of the new term but Mbappe could have moved elsewhere.

    Former PSG coach Unai Emery suggested earlier this month that Mbappe wanted to go to either Madrid or LaLiga rivals Barcelona, rather than staying in France.

    But Vasilyev says that was not the case, with Madrid having an offer accepted for the teenager only to be rejected by the player, in favour of joining PSG.

    "I remember we were training when we got the call from Real Madrid and accepted the €180m offer for Mbappe," Vasilyev told Canal+.

    "Later, I saw him and told him 'we have received an offer that was impossible to refuse from the club of your dreams so tell me your answer'. We never wanted to make the choice for him, it was up to him to make his decision.

    "He told me that he wanted to go to Paris and, after that, there were so many details that had to be resolved that, until the final moments, I doubted the deal."

    Mbappe is a reported transfer target for Manchester City despite being expected to wrap up his permanent move to PSG.

    Real Madrid CF Football
    Mbappe ready for PSG return against Real Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    Madrid on another level to PSG, says Mbappe
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why Kylian Mbappe holds the key for PSG...
    RELATED STORY
    Mbappe calls for Di Maria to start when PSG face Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    Mbappe starts for PSG as Modric, Kroos make Madrid bench
    RELATED STORY
    10 players who could become future Galacticos for Real...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid vs PSG: 5 players who will decide the outcome  
    RELATED STORY
    PSG coach Emery hopeful over Mbappe injury after Neymar blow
    RELATED STORY
    5 reasons why PSG will destroy Real Madrid
    RELATED STORY
    PSG transfer news: PSG give a warning to Real Madrid, PSG...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018