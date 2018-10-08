×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mbappe scores 4 and earns penalty as PSG beats Lyon 5-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
99   //    08 Oct 2018, 03:00 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, earned a penalty and also hit the post in a memorable performance for Paris Saint-Germain in a 5-0 league rout of Lyon on Sunday.

PSG became the first team ever to win its first nine games of a season in Ligue 1.

A foul on Mbappe set up Neymar's early penalty before Mbappe scored four times over a 13-minute span of the second half.

Mbappe hit the post shortly after the break and then scored in the 61st, 66th, 69th and 74th minutes — the first with his left foot and the next three with his right.

The 19-year-old star of France's World Cup title run this year, Mbappe became the youngest player to score four goals in a French league match in 45 seasons.

PSG was reduced to 10 men when defender Presnel Kimpembe was sent off with a straight red midway through the first half.

But then Lyon was also left with 10 men when Lucas Tousart picked up a second yellow for a foul on Mbappe in first-half stoppage time.

With its ninth win in nine matches, PSG moved back to eight points ahead of second-place Lille, which beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Saturday.

Also, third-place Marseille beat Caen 2-0 with goals from Kostas Mitroglou and Florian Thauvin.

Rennes defeated 10-man Monaco 2-1 with Hatem Ben Arfa scoring the winner. Damien Da Silva had put Rennes ahead before Radamel Falcao's equalizer. Andrea Raggi was sent off in first-half added time.

Bordeaux beat Nantes 3-0 with a brace from Francois Kamano and another goal from Yann Karamoh.

Associated Press
NEWS
PSG concedes first goal but beats Reims 4-1; Lyon wins 3-0
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores and gets sent off as PSG wins 4-2 at Nimes
RELATED STORY
Neymar gives jersey to crying boy as PSG beats Rennes 3-1
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores 2 as PSG wins 3-1 with VAR reprieve
RELATED STORY
Mbappe will return for PSG after ban
RELATED STORY
Neymar's mouth bloodied between 2 goals in PSG rout of Nice
RELATED STORY
Tuchel and PSG wary of 'extraordinary' Lyon
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things you didn't know about Kylian Mbappe
RELATED STORY
VAR helps PSG but not Marseille; Mbappe shines not Neymar
RELATED STORY
Guardiola rejects Mbappe-Sterling swap talk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us