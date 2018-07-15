Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mbappe wins World Cup Young Player award

Omnisport
NEWS
News
412   //    15 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST
kylian mbappe - cropped
France forward Kylian Mbappe

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has won the FIFA Young Player award for his performances at Russia 2018.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is the second France player in a row to win the prize, after team-mate Paul Pogba claimed four years ago.

The award, which can only be won by players born on or after January 1, is given to the outstanding young footballer at the finals.

"Technical qualities such as skill, style and charisma are taken into account, but so are other important factors such as a sense of fair play and a genuine impression that the player is playing for the love of the game," according to FIFA.

Mbappe scored four times in seven appearances to help his country lift a second world title, netting in the 4-2 win over Croatia in Sunday's final.

The 19-year-old became the first teenager to score twice in the same World Cup game since Pele in 1958 when he hit a double in the 4-3 last-16 win win over Argentina.

World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 contenders for the Best Young Player...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 : Who is the Best Young Player?
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Candidates for the FIFA Young Player Award 2018
RELATED STORY
From young Mbappe to aging keeper, the World Cup in records
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 prime candidates for the Golden Ball...
RELATED STORY
Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
France wins 2nd World Cup title, beats Croatia 4-2
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 4 prime contestants for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us