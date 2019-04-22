×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mbappe won't leave PSG, insists Tuchel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    22 Apr 2019, 12:00 IST
Mbappe-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

Thomas Tuchel reiterated Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will not leave the Ligue 1 champions despite links with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has reportedly emerged as a target for LaLiga giants Madrid, who are still looking to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo after his move to Juventus last year.

The 20-year-old insisted he will not join Zinedine Zidane's side at the end of the season following his hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Monaco on Sunday, as PSG celebrated their sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.

Asked about Mbappe – who became the youngest player to score 30 Ligue 1 goals in a single campaign – and his future post-match, head coach Tuchel told reporters: "The president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] has always told me the same thing: there are no opportunities for other clubs to buy Kylian this summer.

"I've always been convinced that he'll always be our player. This is important to achieve all our objectives. To win, we need players like Kylian.

"We need to have Kylian on the team. He's a decisive player for us, he can improve, he shows it every week, every three days. There's nothing else to say about Kylian; I've already said everything.

"If we play for PSG, everyone expects us to win; we expect that from us, too. For that, we need the best players like Kylian in attack. If he plays, everyone is confident of scoring anytime."

PSG retained their Ligue 1 crown before they faced Monaco in Paris following Lille's goalless draw at Toulouse earlier on Sunday.

Advertisement

"I was very, very happy today after Lille's draw against Toulouse because after that we were sure to be champions," added Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery prior to the start of the season.

"It was a good feeling. Everyone expected us to be champions sooner but when you are finally champions, it's different. This is my first championship and it's really special.

"For that, I say thank you to all the staff and players because without a player, it is not possible to win trophies as a coach."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Everyone wants Neymar, Mbappe – Tuchel not bothered by Perez comments
RELATED STORY
I am sure to stay at PSG – Mbappe insists he is not Real Madrid-bound
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can't cover for Neymar and Cavani - Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should sign for Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
Neymar insists Barcelona and Real Madrid links not 'concrete'
RELATED STORY
There was no performance at all – Tuchel blasts PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Kylian Mbappe turned down 2017 Real Madrid move because of Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Mbappe workload a concern for PSG boss Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Neymar, Mbappe could be rested as Tuchel seeks PSG response
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Gareth Bale should move to PSG this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us