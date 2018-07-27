McDonald extends Fulham stay

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald.

Fulham's encouraging preparation for their Premier League return has continued with a contract renewal for midfielder Kevin McDonald.

The Scotland international has inked a new two-year deal that takes him through to the end of the 2019-20 season, with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

Signed from Wolves two years ago, 29-year-old McDonald has accrued 90 league appearances for the London club, scoring three times as they won the Championship play-offs last term.

His commitment caps a positive week for Fulham following the arrivals of goalkeeper Fabri and Germany forward Andre Schurrle.

"Obviously I'm delighted," McDonald told the club's official website. "I feel settled here, it's a great place to play, it's got everything needed for a Premier League club, and thankfully that's what we are.

"Hopefully we can kick on this season, it's been a great couple of years and - having extended my contract - I couldn’t be happier."

McDonald's maiden Scotland cap came in a 1-0 friendly loss to Costa Rica in March.

Kevin McDonald’s powerful drive at Millwall has come third in the voting for #FFC’s 2017/18 Goal of the Season!



#COYW pic.twitter.com/MOYjuydwzi — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) June 19, 2018