McGrath tips for Haryana's age-group cricketers

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
43   //    06 Aug 2018, 18:19 IST

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Most budding cricketers want to play in the Indian Premier League and Glenn McGrath has one advice for them -- "Work hard in red ball cricket and you will play IPL for a long time".

McGrath is currently in Lahli, helping out the age-group bowlers from Haryana at their home ground.

"Whenever I meet any young fast bowler who has played IPL, I ask him a question, 'Did you like playing IPL? They would say yes and I tell them that I love IPL too'. My next question is 'Do you want to go back to IPL next year? If yes, then you have to work hard during the rest of the months'," McGrath, who is the Director of MRF Pace Foundation, told PTI during an interaction.

Senior team new ball bowlers Harshal Patel and former India speedster Mohit Sharma were also seen. While Harshal bowled a few deliveries under McGrath's watchful eyes, Mohit was seen doing some physical training.

The Aussie pace legend said that he is impressed with the level of talent.

"The quality of talent was pretty good. I saw all of them want to bowl fast. We are not here to change or tweak their action majorly. It's just helping them out with some basic advice on their action," McGrath said.

McGrath and MRF chief coach M Senthilnathan were all praise for the training facilities at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Stadium.

"We are really happy with the facilities and it's a wonderful opportunity for MRF Pace Foundation to work with Haryana Cricket Association. They have done wonderful work with their indoor facility and the gymnasium," Senthilnathan said.

It is learnt that the Haryana Cricket Association will have its own international stadium in the next few years. It will be in the NCR region near Delhi

