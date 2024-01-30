Mechelen vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

Mechelen host Anderlecht at the AFAS-stadion Achter de Kazerne on Thursday (February 1) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts are enjoying a positive run of results, beating 10-man Molenbeek 3-1 in their last game at home. Patrick Pflucke and Rob Schoofs got on the scoresheet late on to take Mechelen to eighth in the league table with 28 points in 22 games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, have performed well as they seek a return to the UEFA Champions League. They drew 2-2 with leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last league game. Jan Vertonghen and Thorgan Hazard scored to overturn a two-goal deficit. Anderlecht are second in the standings with 41 points.

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 139 previous meetings, Mechelen lead 36-33.

Anderlecht have won four of their last five games in the fixture.

Mechelen are without a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Anderlecht are the fourth-highest-scoring side in the Pro League, with 42 goals.

Five of Mechelen's eight league wins this season have come at home.

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Prediction

Mechelen have won three of their last four league games after winning two of their previous 12. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games.

Anderlecht, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless streak but have lost just one competitive outing since October. They are without a win in three games on the road, so they may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Mechelen 2-2 Anderlecht

Mechelen vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)