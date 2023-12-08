Mechelen vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023 

Mechelen host Club Brugge at the Achter de Kazerne on Sunday (December 10) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts have had their struggles this season. Mechelen lost 2-0 to Sint-Truidense in their last game, managing just one shot on target. Mechelen are tenth in the league table with 18 points from 16 games.

Brugge, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form after struggling in the last two months. They beat Standard Liege 2-0 in their last league outing before thrashing Zulte Waregem in the Beker van Belgie last time out, Igor Thiago and Andreas Skov Olsen starred with braces in their previous outing.

The visitors are fifth in the points table with 26 points from 16 games.

Mechelen vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 121 meetings between the two teams, with Mechelen trailing 67-28.

Their last meeting ended 1-1.

Brugge are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Mechelen are without a clean sheet in 10 games in thte fixture.

All four of Brugge's league defeats this season have come on the road.

Mechelen have are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Pro League this season, with 16 goals.

Mechelen vs Club Brugge Prediction

Mechelen's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten streak. They have won just one of their last five home games, though.

Brugge are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six games across competitions. They have won four of their last five away games and should come out on top.

Prediction: Mechelen 0-3 Brugge

Mechelen vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)