Medellin vs Metropolitanos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3, 2023 

Independiente Medellin and Metropolitanos battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Wednesday (May 3).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Atletico Nacional at the same venue in the Colombian league. Jefferson Duque starred with a brace and assist for the Medellin, while Daniel Londono scored a second-half consolation strike for Atletico.

Metropolitanos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 3-0 home win over Mineros in the Venezuelan league. Robinson Barrios, Jhon Marchan and Diego Castillo found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Los Violetas will now channel their focus back to the Libertadores, where they sit at the bottom of Group B and are yet to register any points. Their last game in the competition saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat at Internacional, with Alemao scoring an injury time winner.

Medellin's 2-1 defeat at Nacional left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered one point from two games.

Medellin vs Metropolitanos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Medellin's last five games have produced at least three goals, while eight of their last nine meetings across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Four of Metropolitanos' last five games have seen one side fail to score.

Metropolitanos have won just one of their six away competitive games this season, losing five.

Medellin have scored more than once in just one of their last five home games across competitions.

There have been goals scored in both halves in Medellin's last six competitive games.

Medellin vs Metropolitanos Prediction

Both sides are already playing catch-up in the race to qualify for the knockouts and need a win to keep pace with the top two.

Metropolitanos have been out-of-sorts on the road this season, so Medellin are heavily fancied to get maximum points. However, the hosts have struggled defensively, so Metropolitanos could capitalise on that to find the back of the net.

Medellin, though, should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Medellin 3-1 Metropolitanos

Medellin vs Metropolitanos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Medellin to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

