Melbourne City vs Zhejiang Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Melbourne City host Zhejiang at Ikon Park in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

Both teams are in Group H, one of the toughest in the competition, with all four teams in contention to qualify for the next round. This matchday is crucial, as it's the sixth and final one, where the group winners and runner-ups will be decided.

Melbourne won the reverse fixture against Zhejiang 2-1 away. Hearts will hope to register another win, but their home form has been disappointing. They have managed just one win in five games at Ikon Park, losing thrice. Melbourne are second in the group, level on eight points with top-placed Ventforet Kofu. They need a win to finish in the top two.

Zhejiang, meanwhile, are bottom with six points but could leap into the top two if they snatch maximum points in Melbourne. However, their chances of qualification remains slim, considering their form. The Chinese side have lost three times in five games and are yet to win away from home.

Green Giants finished third in the 2022 Chinese Super League to earn qualification for the AFC Champions League. They made their return to the continental competition 12 years after their last participation.

The visitors produced a commendable performance at home against Melbourne despite losing and will hope to take the win on the road.

Melbourne City vs Zhejiang Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

The hosts are yet to progress beyond the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Melbourne have scored 10 goals and conceded eight in their last five games.

Zhejiang have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Melbourne have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Zhejiang have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Melbourne City: W-W-D-L-D, Zhejiang: W-L-W-W-W

Melbourne City vs Zhejiang Prediction

Melbourne's top scorer in the A League, Jamie Maclaren (four goals) has scored once in the AFC Champions League.

Zhejiang boast the top scorer of Group H, Leonardo, who has netted four times and will hope to make a statement in Melbourne. Melbourne, though, come as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Melbourne 3-1 Zhejiang

Melbourne City vs Zhejiang Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zhejiang to score - Yes