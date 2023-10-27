Melbourne Victory welcome Newcastle Jets to AAMI Park for an Australian A League matchday two clash on Sunday (October 29).

The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a 2-0 win at Sydney FC last weekend. Bruno Fornaroli and Zinedine Machach scored second-half goals to guide their team to victory.

Newcastle, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Perth Glory. Adam Taggart and Kosta Grozos scored first-half goals to ensure that the game was level at the break. Stefan Colakovski restored Perth's lead in the 64th minute before Apostolos Stamatelopoulos snatched an injury time equaliser.

The draw took the Jets to fifth in the league with one point, while Melbourne are third with three points.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 50 times. Newcastle lead 21-20.

Their most recent meeting in July 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw in the preliminary round of the Australian Cup. Newcastle subsequently progressed with a 4-2 shootout win.

Their last six meetings have produced at least three goals, with five producing goals at both ends.

Newcastle are winless in five away league games, losing three.

Their last seven meetings have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Their last seven meetings have seen exactly one goal scored in the first half.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Melbourne started their league campaign on a positive note with their win last weekend.

Tony Popovic's side will look to register a win to potentially go top of the league and will also have revenge on their mind, having lost their last two meetings with Newcastle.

The most recent of those losses came three months ago, ensuring that the Dark Blues did not make any significant inroad in the Australian Cup. Expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Melbourne 2-1 Newcastle

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half