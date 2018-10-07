×
Mendy fit and Keita benched for Liverpool-Manchester City clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    07 Oct 2018, 20:18 IST
Benjamin Mendy
Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy has been passed fit for Manchester City's Premier League blockbuster clash with Liverpool, for whom Naby Keita is only on the bench.

Mendy has been out for a month with a foot injury, but returns to the City team for Sunday's trip to Anfield, with both teams unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

Aymeric Laporte partners John Stones in the centre of the City defence with David Silva captaining the side in the absence of Vincent Kompany, while Riyad Mahrez is preferred to Leroy Sane.

Keita was taken to hospital for checks on a back injury sustained in Liverpool's Champions League defeat away to Napoli last time out and he only makes the bench.

Jurgen Klopp, who has recorded seven career victories over Pep Guardiola, has dropped Trent Alexander-Arnold and looks set to use a back three.

James Milner and Andy Robertson could line up as wing-backs in a 3-4-3 formation as Liverpool seek a fourth win against City in 2018.

Liverpool Football Manchester City
