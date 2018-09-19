Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mendy out for Manchester City as Aguero makes bench

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:37 IST
Sergio Aguero
Manchester City striker

Manchester City are again without Benjamin Mendy for their Champions League opener against Lyon, although Sergio Aguero is fit enough for a place on the bench.

France international Mendy, who missed the majority of last season following cruciate knee ligament surgery, sat out Saturday's 3-0 win over Fulham with a knee complaint and remains unavailable to face the team from his homeland.

Aguero was substituted with an ankle problem at the weekend and features among the substitutes alongside Leroy Sane, who scored on his first start of the season last time out.

Gabriel Jesus leads the line, with Fabian Delph again deputising for Mendy at left-back in an XI manager Pep Guardiola will watch from the stands as he serves a touchline ban following his dismissal during last season's quarter-final loss to Liverpool.

Former City youngster Jason Denayer starts at centre-back in a Lyon side that features former Manchester United duo Memphis Depay and Rafael Da Silva.

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Aguero trains as Mendy sits out Man City session
RELATED STORY
Jesus and Aguero start for City as Mahrez misses out
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 3-0 Fulham: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon
RELATED STORY
Aguero ankle injury kept Foden on the bench, explains...
RELATED STORY
Why the Premier League title is still Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 4 Key Takeaways
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester City vs Fulham: Match...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: 5 reasons why Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us