Mendy owns 'big mistake' in Man City defeat

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy owned his "big mistake" in Manchester City's 3-2 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Friday.

City's title chances took a huge hit with the loss at the Molineux, where they led 2-0 despite Ederson's early red card.

Adama Traore, who had earlier scored, set up Raul Jimenez for the equaliser after dispossessing Mendy before Matt Doherty's 89th-minute winner.

Mendy accepted he made a huge error, but the left-back is desperate to improve.

"It's easy to talk when everything is going well, but it's hard to do when s*** hits the fan," he wrote on Twitter.

"Big mistake tonight and I owe you my best for your continued support. Time to keep our heads up & keep working to come back at our best level. #comeoncity."

The defeat left City 14 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola's men host Sheffield United on Sunday.