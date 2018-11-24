×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Mertens doubtful for Chievo clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    24 Nov 2018, 19:48 IST
Dries Mertens - cropped
Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Dries Mertens could miss Napoli's home game against lowly Chievo after suffering a knock in training, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed.

Napoli head coach Ancelotti addressed the media on Saturday, 24 hours before his team host opponents rock-bottom of Serie A and still without a win this season.

In contrast, Napoli sit second and will certainly be expected to pick up three points, but they may have to do so without Mertens, their joint-top scorer in the league.

"Dries Mertens suffered a small blow during the last training session, we have to evaluate it," said Ancelotti.

"We had a couple of problems in training with [Simone] Verdi and [Amin] Younes, but nothing too serious." 

Arkadiusz Milik – a scorer for Poland during the international break – could be in line for a start against Chievo if Mertens is absent.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mertens scores late to rescue draw for Napoli against Roma
RELATED STORY
A year on from Italy failure, Ventura leaves Chievo after...
RELATED STORY
Chievo docked three points for false accounts
RELATED STORY
Chievo Verona 2-3 Juventus: 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Juventus' performance against Chievo Verona an early red...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo handed Juventus debut against Chievo
RELATED STORY
Former Italy boss Ventura takes over Chievo
RELATED STORY
Last-place Chievo fires coach Lorenzo D'Anna
RELATED STORY
Genoa and Chievo become 1st Serie A clubs to change coaches
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's debut for Juventus: Good or Bad?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us