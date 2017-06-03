I will not stop – Mertesacker not done yet despite talks over non-playing Arsenal role

The FA Cup final win over Chelsea will not be Per Mertesacker?s last game, the Arsenal defender has clarified.

by Omnisport News 03 Jun 2017, 18:39 IST

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker lifts the FA Cup

Per Mertesacker insists he is not set to retire, despite having revealed he is in talks with Arsenal over remaining at the club in a non-playing role.

Towering centre-back Mertesacker struggled with a knee injury during 2016-17 and made his first start in over a year as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win the FA Cup last weekend.

The 32-year-old was called upon by Arsene Wenger with Laurent Koscielny (suspended), Gabriel (knee injury) and Shkodran Mustafi (illness) all unavailable and he turned in a commanding display as the Premier League champions were denied a double.

It looked like that would be the final game of Mertesacker's career when the World Cup-winning former Germany international admitted on Saturday that he cannot handle the rigours of the modern game, adding that he did not want to stand in the way of other players at Arsenal.

But after those comments were interpreted as him intending to retire, Mertesacker stressed he is not done just yet.

"I will not stop immediately, I have a year on my contract and will definitely continue playing," he clarified to Sport1, hours after seeming to suggest his time as a player was up.

Mertesacker had earlier said: "I was extremely lucky with my career and I want to finish on a high.

"I am motivated, but I cannot play every three days any more. I don't want to stretch my luck.

"I recently told him [Wenger] that I am tired, mentally wasted. For the first time in my career I thought it makes no sense anymore, that I'll retire. No matter how hard I practised I didn't get a chance.

"At Arsenal you are replaceable so quickly as a player, I don't want to stand in someone's way.

"Arsenal want to keep hold of me and there are already talks. It will be in the business operations. I will stand on the other side."

Mertesacker joined Arsenal from Werder Bremen in 2011 and has since made 210 appearances for the club in all competitions, winning three FA Cups.