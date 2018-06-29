Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Messi, Argentina showed a different attitude – Fazio

Omnisport
NEWS
News
648   //    29 Jun 2018, 08:00 IST
lionelmsessi-cropped
Lionel Messi celebrates his stunning goal against Nigeria

Argentina defender Federico Fazio believes Lionel Messi and his team showed a different attitude in their win over Nigeria.

Messi opened the scoring and Marcos Rojo struck a late winner in a 2-1 victory for Jorge Sampaoli's side, who snuck into the last 16 at the World Cup.

Fazio said it was a change in mindset that was crucial for Argentina, who face France in the last 16 Saturday.

"I think we showed a different attitude towards the last game, not just from him [Messi] but from all the team, all the players," he told a news conference.

"I think we played well against Croatia [in a 3-0 loss] after all, but in this third game, I think their first goal did hurt us, but we all knew from the beginning all that was at stake and what would have happened if we lost.

"We saw a committed team, fighting together with a different attitude, and that was something which helped Leo too."

After struggling through the group stage, Argentina will go into their meeting with France in Kazan as outsiders.

 
How Argentina should line up against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
Fazio, Lo Celso defend Caballero after goalkeeper reveals...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi will leave Argentina at their lowest point
RELATED STORY
Messi finally scores, Argentina advances at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Tactics: 5 Possible Options for Argentina
RELATED STORY
Argentina, Lionel Messi and the inculpability of shared...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Where it all went downhill for Argentina
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Argentina reliant on Messi, burdened by setbacks
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Croatia destroy Argentina and Lionel...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us