Messi at 30: Ronaldinho, Eto'o and Neymar lead birthday tributes

As Lionel Messi turns 30, Ronaldinho, Neymar and Samuel Eto'o were among the stars to congratulate the Barcelona star on social media.

For most people turning 30 can be quite a daunting moment, but when you have enjoyed a life and career like Lionel Messi one imagines the experience is somewhat easier.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar is rightly considered as one the all-time greats and his career at Camp Nou has been laden with goals, records, trophies and, at times, questionable haircuts.

While some who turn 30 are approaching the twilight of their careers, it is fair to suggest there is still plenty to come from Messi.

And Barca were keen to pay tribute to their brilliant talisman to mark the landmark on social media, as were several of his current and former team-mates…



30 foi o número da tua primeira camisa pelo @FCBarcelona. Parabéns @leomessi, pelos 30 anos. É muito bom acompanhar a tua carreira desde o início. Um grande abraço, irmão! A post shared by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS CAMPEON@leomessi A post shared by Samuel Eto'o (@setoo9) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

@leomessi feliz cumple hermano .. que pases muy lindo con tu familia y que Dios te de mucha salud para nunca parar de jugar fútbol ... porque fútbol sin ti nos es fútbol !!! A post shared by Nj neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jun 24, 2017 at 11:15am PDT





Muchas felicidades @leomessi!! Bienvenido al club de los 30! Disfruta amigo, eres ! Happy birthday @leomessi!! Welcome to the 30's club! Enjoy my friend, you're ! A post shared by Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

¡Felicidades @leomessi! Feliz de poder compartir algunos de esos 30 años contigo #L30MESSI #ForçaBarça Happy birthday @leomessi! A pleasure to share some of your 30 years with you #L30MESSI #ForçaBarça A post shared by Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) on Jun 24, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

Hoy es el cumpleaños de este crack. Amigo, te deseo todo lo mejor. Muchas felicidades Leo! #Messi30 #L30MESSI pic.twitter.com/eNpu7uKVzb — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) June 24, 2017